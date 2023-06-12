‘You’re better off in jail’: How his mother's desperate cry sparked his inspiring journey out of addiction

Looking at Francis How now, one would never have imagined that he has a checkered past.

The 49-year-old, who runs a sub-contracting business dealing with shipyard repair works and is a father of four, had a long battle with drug addiction, starting in his early teens, which led him to have multiple run-ins with the law throughout his life.

It all began when he dropped out of secondary school and joined a street gang when he was 12. Coming from a difficult family background, Francis recalls: “I was roaming the streets searching for love, acceptance and security but at that time, I did not know I was looking in the wrong places.”

Pressurised by the fear of being left out, he would do what his fellow gang members did, which included abusing drugs. The first drug he abused was cannabis. Later, he would move on to heroin, methamphetamine and Ecstasy. Before he knew it, he was hooked.

"Honestly, I did not know why but I just kept doing it again and again,” Francis shares. “Drugs were like a huge magnet, sucking me in after my first encounter.”

This kickstarted a cycle of being “in and out of the police station” for a range of crimes including housebreaking and gambling to feed his drug addiction, worsened by the negative influences of the company he was hanging out with.

He says: "After I was released from prison at 20 years old, I ended up mixing with the same gang again. I wanted and needed friends, but I also wanted to stay out of drugs." Francis tried to go cold turkey once but could not fight the addiction on his own.

When he turned 32, he had served a total of 10 years and nine months behind bars.

Despite his unchanging ways, his mother, whom he is still very close to now, visited him in prison monthly. “She did not abandon me and accepted me for who I was. She believed and hoped I would change.”

But when he was jailed for the fourth time at the age of 26, Francis’s heartbroken mother told him that she actually felt more relieved that he was behind bars. What she really meant: he would be kept away from bad company, drug abuse and a life of vice and crime that had plagued him since he was in his teens.

He was stunned speechless when she told him that she felt he was safer being in jail than on the streets, far away from the temptations that had wrecked his life. Her words were the wake-up call that he needed.

“All these years, I had made her cry, worry and have sleepless nights. I had disappointed her again and again. I felt useless and wanted to get out of this mess so that I could stay out of jail to love and care for her.”

In the midst of his desperation, Francis found strength in his Christian faith. It also dawned on him that his entire life had been wasted on the wrong company and that the only way to change it for the better was to get away from his old life and friends.