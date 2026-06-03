Former DPM Heng Swee Keat appointed SIT’s first chancellor

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As chancellor, former deputy prime minister Heng Swee Keat will serve as SIT’s highest-ranking ceremonial office-holder and ambassador.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) appointed former deputy prime minister Heng Swee Keat as its first chancellor from June 1.

He will hold that position until May 31, 2031.

As chancellor, Heng, who is also a former minister for education , will serve as SIT’s highest-ranking ceremonial office-holder and ambassador.

He will preside over key university ceremonies, including convocations, and represent SIT at major institutional and external engagements.

SIT said of Heng: “Drawing upon his extensive leadership experience and professional networks, Mr Heng will also support the university in strengthening partnerships and advancing strategic priorities, including industry and philanthropic engagement.”

The establishment of the new role “reflects SIT’s continued evolution and commitment to advancing its mission of nurturing industry-ready graduates and driving innovation through applied learning, industry collaboration and research”, the university said in a statement on June 3.

Heng said in the statement: “I share SIT’s conviction that applied research and deep industry partnership are not complementary to education – they are central to it.” He added that he looks forward to working with the SIT community.

Current Education Minister Desmond Lee congratulated Heng in an Instagram post on June 3. “With his years of leadership in the public service, I am confident that Mr Heng will provide the wisdom and counsel for SIT to grow in its role as an important part of our higher-education landscape,” he wrote.

Heng currently serves as chairman of the National Research Foundation , a director on the GIC board, and a member of the GIC Investment Strategies Committee .

He served as Singapore’s deputy prime minister from 2019 to 2025. Before that, he was Education Minister from 2011 to 2015, and Finance Minister from 2015 to 2021 .