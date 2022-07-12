Former commander of Royal Brunei Armed Forces receives top military award in S'pore

SINGAPORE - The former commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces has been conferred a military award for his work in strengthening defence ties between Singapore and Brunei.

Major-General (Udara) Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah Haji Sahat, who is visiting Singapore from July 10 to 14, received the Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang (Tentera), or Distinguished Service Order (Military), on Tuesday afternoon (July 12).

The medal was awarded to Maj-Gen (U) Dato Hamzah by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana.

Maj-Gen (U) Dato Hamzah was recognised for his leadership in bilateral exercises such as Exercise Maju Bersama, Exercise Pelican, and Exercise Airguard.

He was also instrumental to the collaboration of the Singapore and Brunei militaries through professional exchanges, training visits, and the cross-attendance of courses.

Both armed forces marked the 45th anniversary of defence ties last year.

Maj-Gen (U) Dato Hamzah also supported fostering practical cooperation through multilateral platforms, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Singapore Armed Forces and the Royal Brunei Armed Forces work collaboratively in regional platforms such as the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus, the ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Group on Military Medicine, which Brunei is co-chairing with Australia from 2021 to 2024, and the Counter Terrorism Information Facility.

He also led the Royal Brunei Armed Forces to host the virtual 18th Asean Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting in March last year.

The investiture was attended by Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen and the Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, among other senior government officials and military officers from Singapore.

Mindef said Maj-Gen (U) Dato Hamzah's visit to Singapore underscores the close and longstanding defence relations between Singapore and Brunei.

Maj-Gen (U) Dato Hamzah also called on Dr Ng and Lt-Gen Ong on Tuesday afternoon at the Ministry of Defence in Gombak Drive.

The former general also received the Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera), or the Meritorious Service Medal (Military), in December 2020.

Previous awardees of the honour include the Chief of the Australian Defence Force, General Angus Campbell, and the Chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces, General Tan Sri Dato' Sri Haji Affendi Buang.