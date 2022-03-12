Former actor Ix Shen reaches Poland

Singaporean Ix Shen, who left his home in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Tuesday as the war with the country's neighbour Russia continues, has reached Poland.

The former actor headed towards Poland's capital, Warsaw, on an overnight bus from the Ukrainian city Lviv, and has reached the first pit stop in Poland, he said in an update on Instagram yesterday.

The border Poland shares with Ukraine is around 70km from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Mr Shen said he drove about 553km from Kyiv to Lviv as a valet driver to deliver the car to its owner, who lives in Lviv, and posted a video in the city on Thursday.

Reassuring his followers that he was safe in Poland, he said he sees many welfare stations run by Polish volunteers providing free hot meals, drinks and clothing for Ukrainians who have just crossed the border into the country.

"It is really very heartwarming," said the 50-year-old, who had stayed in Kyiv with his Ukrainian wife for four months. His video shows tents set up by the roadside and manned by volunteers serving food and drinks to people.