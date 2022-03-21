Forged IDs

Fake passports, NRICs on sale on Telegram

Forged Singapore passports and identity cards have popped up for sale on instant messaging application Telegram.

Posing as a buyer, The Straits Times found that the forged NRICs were being sold for $200 to $450.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it is aware of Telegram groups advertising the sale of fake identity documents.

It added that it is monitoring the platforms and will follow up on all leads.

"ICA will also take strong enforcement action against offenders," the authority said.

