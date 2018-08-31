Foreigners named and shamed

This is not the first time a foreigner has been publicly shamed for offending Singaporeans online.

In 2016, Australian Sonny Truyen made several expletive-laden comments in a public Facebook group on how mobile app Pokemon Go was not yet available in Singapore.

It escalated into a war of words with Facebook user Adelene Kong telling him to leave Singapore. Mr Truyen retorted that he was "here because of the lack of local talent" and said "locals can't even read" - a conversation which quickly went viral. He was fired a day later by property search portal 99.co.

Filipino assistant nurse Ed Mundsel Bello Ello was sacked by Tan Tock Seng Hospital in 2015 after he made disparaging comments about Singaporeans on his Facebook page.

In 2014, Briton Anton Casey sparked a furore by calling public transport users "poor people". He left for Australia because of threats made against his family.

Australian national and Singapore permanent resident Amy Cheong fled to Perth in 2012 after her racist and derogatory comments on her Facebook page about Malays and the duration of their weddings had her sacked as an assistant director with the NTUC.

Ankita Varma