Foreigners named and shamed

Filipino Ed Mundsel Bello Ello Briton Anton Casey Australian national and Singapore permanent resident Amy Cheong
Filipino Ed Mundsel Bello Ello
Filipino Ed Mundsel Bello Ello Briton Anton Casey Australian national and Singapore permanent resident Amy Cheong
Bello Ello Briton Anton Casey
Filipino Ed Mundsel Bello Ello Briton Anton Casey Australian national and Singapore permanent resident Amy Cheong
Australian national and Singapore permanent resident Amy Cheong
Published
38 min ago
avarma@sph.com.sg

This is not the first time a foreigner has been publicly shamed for offending Singaporeans online.

In 2016, Australian Sonny Truyen made several expletive-laden comments in a public Facebook group on how mobile app Pokemon Go was not yet available in Singapore.

It escalated into a war of words with Facebook user Adelene Kong telling him to leave Singapore. Mr Truyen retorted that he was "here because of the lack of local talent" and said "locals can't even read" - a conversation which quickly went viral. He was fired a day later by property search portal 99.co.

Filipino assistant nurse Ed Mundsel Bello Ello was sacked by Tan Tock Seng Hospital in 2015 after he made disparaging comments about Singaporeans on his Facebook page.

In 2014, Briton Anton Casey sparked a furore by calling public transport users "poor people". He left for Australia because of threats made against his family.

Australian national and Singapore permanent resident Amy Cheong fled to Perth in 2012 after her racist and derogatory comments on her Facebook page about Malays and the duration of their weddings had her sacked as an assistant director with the NTUC.

Ankita Varma

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 31, 2018, with the headline 'Foreigners named and shamed'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!