Foreign students at NTU in a pickle amid housing shortage

Many international students at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) are scrambling for alternative accommodation after they failed to secure on-campus housing for the coming school year due to a shortage of spaces.

More than 2,600 local and foreign undergraduates were told on June 1 that their applications were rejected, with many having to vacate their current rooms by July 15.

An NTU spokesman said the 23 residential halls, which can accommodate more than 13,600 students, will be operating at full capacity this year.

He added that this year's academic intake is similar to previous years', which ST understands to be about 6,000. But demand for rooms outstrips supply by about 20 per cent, he said.

A similar situation occurred last year, when NTU announced that it would reduce hall occupancy rates due to Covid-19, but reversed the policy the next day after reviewing its hall capacity.

With hall spaces guaranteed for first-and second-year students, many in their third and fourth years have found themselves without a room, prompting them to set up a Telegram group to share updates. The group has more than 1,500 members so far.

Those who did not get a hall placing are put on a waiting list. NTU will review it and, where possible, extend offers to students from the end of this month.

International students said they have little time to seek alternative arrangements.

Indonesian mechanical engineering student Bryan Galenius, 20, said he was "stuck in limbo".

Many places outside have minimum rental periods, and the possibility of NTU letting him stay on after he signs a rental contract off campus has led to his indecision.

"Off-campus housing costs two times more than staying in a hall. For international students, the rental makes up a major part of our expenditure," he said.

Rental costs outside have also increased due to the hot property market, said engineering student Arvind Kumar, 21, from India.