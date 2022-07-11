Foreign students at NTU in a pickle amid housing shortage

Many international students at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) are scrambling for alternative accommodation after they failed to secure on-campus housing for the coming school year due to a shortage of spaces.
More than 2,600 local and foreign undergraduates were told on June 1 that their applications were rejected, with many having to vacate their current rooms by July 15.
An NTU spokesman said the 23 residential halls, which can accommodate more than 13,600 students, will be operating at full capacity this year.
He added that this year's academic intake is similar to previous years', which ST understands to be about 6,000. But demand for rooms outstrips supply by about 20 per cent, he said.
A similar situation occurred last year, when NTU announced that it would reduce hall occupancy rates due to Covid-19, but reversed the policy the next day after reviewing its hall capacity.
With hall spaces guaranteed for first-and second-year students, many in their third and fourth years have found themselves without a room, prompting them to set up a Telegram group to share updates. The group has more than 1,500 members so far.
Those who did not get a hall placing are put on a waiting list. NTU will review it and, where possible, extend offers to students from the end of this month.
International students said they have little time to seek alternative arrangements.
Indonesian mechanical engineering student Bryan Galenius, 20, said he was "stuck in limbo".
Many places outside have minimum rental periods, and the possibility of NTU letting him stay on after he signs a rental contract off campus has led to his indecision.
"Off-campus housing costs two times more than staying in a hall. For international students, the rental makes up a major part of our expenditure," he said.
Rental costs outside have also increased due to the hot property market, said engineering student Arvind Kumar, 21, from India.
"I'm at a loss - financially and mentally. I don't have a home to fall back on if I'm evicted. I might even have to consider dropping out of school if the rental fees outside are too expensive," he said.
Renting a room off campus costs about $800 a month, without factoring in transportation and meals.
The cheapest hall rooms in NTU cost $285 a month without meals.
Vietnamese student Le Ha Phuong, 21, said the situation has left her confused and disappointed. "A lot of us international students don't take hall stay for granted, which is why we sign up for many activities," she said.
While NTU does not guarantee hall accommodation for students after their second year, those who are actively involved in activities earn hall points, which give them better odds of staying on.
The NTU spokesman said it has financial assistance schemes to help defray living costs. He added that NTU also offers free shuttle bus services to campus from locations such as Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Gombak and Pasir Ris.
Meanwhile, some local students have sought to capitalise on the situation by offering their hall rooms for rent. Some who have secured hall rooms are auctioning them off to the highest bidder on Telegram.
In Telegram messages seen by ST, a handful of students have listed their rooms for rent, with rates going for up to $900 a month - double the rent that the university charges for a single, non-air-conditioned room in one of NTU's newer halls.
The NTU spokesman said students found renting out the hall rooms they have been allocated will face disciplinary action, which may include being evicted or barred from the halls.