Foreign motorists reminded to pay outstanding fines or be denied entry into Singapore from April 1

SINGAPORE - Foreign motorists are reminded to check if they have any outstanding fines for vehicle-related offences and pay them before next Monday (April 1), or they could be denied entry into Singapore.
Motorists should also retain the receipt for verification purposes during their subsequent entries to Singapore, the authorities said in a joint statement on Friday (March 29).
The five government agencies involved are the Housing Board (HDB), Land Transport Authority (LTA), National Environment Agency (NEA), Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).
The move to deny foreign vehicles with outstanding fines for traffic, parking or vehicular emissions entry into Singapore was previously announced in February.
This was part of efforts to strengthen enforcement against these offences.
The authorities had noted that as of February, drivers of foreign vehicles accumulated about 400,000 outstanding fines amounting to $32 million.
Motorists may check their outstanding fines at www.axs.com.sg
They can pay their fines through the following channels:
- AXS kiosks, AXS website and AXS mobile app
- Respective agencies' websites
- Respective agencies' customer service counters
- SingPost post offices
Foreign motorists who wish to seek clarifications on their offences may contact the agencies on the following numbers.
HDB: 1800-225-5432, hdbcarparks@mailbox.hdb.gov.sg
LTA: 1800-225-5582
NEA: 6225-5632
SPF (Traffic Police): 6547-0000
URA: 6329-3434