Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, US' Pompeo discuss Asean, East Asia summits

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke by phone with Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Tuesday (Oct 23), the State Department said.

The two discussed the upcoming US-Asean and East Asia Summits in Singapore next month, according to a statement by spokesman Heather Nauert. Both sides looked forward to US Vice-President Pence's travel to the region.

Singapore, as the Asean chair this year, is hosting the summits that will take place from Nov 11 to 15 and be attended by Mr Pence and other leaders.

Mr Pompeo and Dr Balakrishnan also discussed Asean's central role in the US' Indo-Pacific Strategy and opportunities for further enhancing bilateral and regional cooperation, Ms Nauert said.