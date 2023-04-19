Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan meets Brazil’s President Lula, reaffirms strong friendship

SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan called on Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and reaffirmed the strong friendship between Singapore and Brazil during his three-day official visit to the country.
On Tuesday, Dr Balakrishnan met Mr Lula at the Itamaraty Palace in the capital Brasilia, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Wednesday.
“They had a good discussion on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, climate change and renewable energy,” said MFA.
“They also discussed regional and international issues, and agreed that it was important for Singapore and Brazil to work together to enhance regional and international cooperation, peace and stability.”
Dr Balakrishnan also called on Mr Geraldo Alckmin, Vice-President and Minister of Development, Industry and Commerce.
Mr Alckmin and Dr Balakrishnan welcomed the growing cooperation between Singapore and Brazil, and looked forward to the signing of the Mercosur-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (FTA) later in 2023, said MFA.
The FTA will increase business opportunities and foster private-sector engagements among Singapore, Brazil and the other Mercosur state parties. Mercosur is a Latin American trade group comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.
Mr Alckmin also expressed Brazil’s interest to expand its economic engagement with Asia, with Singapore as a regional hub, said MFA.
Brazil is Singapore’s largest trading partner in Latin America, and Singapore is Brazil’s largest trading partner in South-east Asia and its third-largest in Asia.
Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Alckmin also discussed new areas of collaboration, including sustainable development and climate change.
In a meeting with Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Marina Silva, Dr Balakrishnan conveyed Singapore’s keen interest to pursue carbon credits cooperation with Brazil – which is aligned with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement – in a way that would support sustainable development and stimulate green growth for local communities and businesses.
Dr Balakrishnan and Ms Silva also exchanged views on how both countries have taken bold and proactive steps towards achieving their climate targets, while capturing new economic opportunities in the climate transition.
They also reaffirmed the need for Singapore and Brazil to work together as partners on climate issues.
On Monday, the two sides signed an agreement to boost cooperation in capacity-building initiatives.
They also pledged to work together on climate change, with Singapore further pledging to support Brazil’s bid to host the 2025 COP30 international climate summit in the north-eastern city of Belem.
On Tuesday, Dr Balakrishnan delivered a lecture for diplomats-in-training and members of the diplomatic corps at Rio Branco Institute, the Brazilian diplomatic academy.
He outlined the principles of Singapore’s foreign policy, highlighted the importance of international law and multilateralism for small states, and the challenges and opportunities in the Global South.
Dr Balakrishnan departs Brazil on Wednesday.