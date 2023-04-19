Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan meets Brazil’s President Lula, reaffirms strong friendship

SINGAPORE - Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan called on Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and reaffirmed the strong friendship between Singapore and Brazil during his three-day official visit to the country.

On Tuesday, Dr Balakrishnan met Mr Lula at the Itamaraty Palace in the capital Brasilia, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement on Wednesday.

“They had a good discussion on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, infrastructure, climate change and renewable energy,” said MFA.

“They also discussed regional and international issues, and agreed that it was important for Singapore and Brazil to work together to enhance regional and international cooperation, peace and stability.”

Dr Balakrishnan also called on Mr Geraldo Alckmin, Vice-President and Minister of Development, Industry and Commerce.

Mr Alckmin and Dr Balakrishnan welcomed the growing cooperation between Singapore and Brazil, and looked forward to the signing of the Mercosur-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (FTA) later in 2023, said MFA.

The FTA will increase business opportunities and foster private-sector engagements among Singapore, Brazil and the other Mercosur state parties. Mercosur is a Latin American trade group comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Mr Alckmin also expressed Brazil’s interest to expand its economic engagement with Asia, with Singapore as a regional hub, said MFA.

Brazil is Singapore’s largest trading partner in Latin America, and Singapore is Brazil’s largest trading partner in South-east Asia and its third-largest in Asia.