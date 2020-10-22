Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan conveys condolences to Vietnam over floods, landslides

SINGAPORE - Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan has written to Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh to offer condolences over the floods and landslides in Central Vietnam that have left scores of people dead and injured.

"I am very saddened by the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by the floods and landslides in Central Vietnam," wrote Dr Balakrishnan.

"Please accept my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and to all those whose lives and livelihoods have been affected."

He added that Singapore stands ready to support Vietnam in whatever way it can.

In response to the torrential rain and floods that affected communities in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos, the Singapore Red Cross will contribute US$75,000 (S$101,000) to the Cambodia Red Cross, Lao Red Cross and Vietnam Red Cross in support of their disaster relief and recovery operations.

The contribution will go towards providing immediate food and non-food relief items, water purification units, and disaster prevention interventions. It will also help finance short-term recovery projects such as the rehabilitation of latrines, and livelihood support for those affected.

The Singapore Red Cross is not launching a public appeal for funds at this time, though those interested in doing so can make an online transfer.