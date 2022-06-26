Vivian meets Turkish foreign minister; discusses expansion of food exports to S'pore

SINGAPORE - Singapore has discussed expanding agricultural and food products imports from Turkey during talks held on Saturday (June 25) in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan spoke about this, and the growing cooperation in trade and investments between the two countries, with his counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Singapore companies have been long-term investors in Turkey, MFA said.

Despite the pandemic, bilateral trade in goods was up 50 per cent last year - a historic high.

The Port of Singapore Authority (PSA) runs Mersin Port, one of Turkey's largest.

In 2011, Singapore-listed firm Olam acquired the Progida Group, a leading Hazelnut exporter in Turkey.

Olam-Progıda is now Turkey's second largest hazelnut producer with facilities in the Black Sea region.

Dr Balakrishnan also discussed with his counterpart Turkey's expanding strategic role and hub status at the junction of Asia and Europe.

They exchanged views on geostrategic developments, including the situation in Ukraine.

MFA said Dr Balakrishnan commended Turkey's efforts to find a solution to facilitate the safe export of grains from Ukrainian ports.

He also welcomed the deepening partnership between Asean and Turkey.