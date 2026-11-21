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Foodpanda rider who gave first aid to unconscious woman foaming at mouth bags caring commuter award

Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow (right) presented the Commendation Award to Presivan Kummaran during an event marking Caring Commuter Week 2026 on Nov 21.

SINGAPORE – When Presivan Kummaran and his family were at Little India MRT station on March 7 , they noticed a woman lying on the ground outside the gantry foaming at the mouth.

A crowd had surrounded her, and Presivan’s wife, a nurse, recognised that the woman was having fits and a heart attack.

Presivan, a f oodpanda delivery rider who is trained in first aid response, helped the woman by relaxing the nerves between her neck and shoulders.

On Nov 21, he was among 12 people who received awards for helping fellow commuters or for promoting courteous behaviour on public transport during an event held to mark Caring Commuter Week 2026 at Bishan’s Junction 8 mall.

Presivan, 26 , and SBS Transit station staff used a wheelchair to move the woman to the Passenger Service Centre’s resting area, which was about 50m away .

While waiting for the ambulance, he noticed that she was cold and rubbed her lower legs and palms to keep her warm, while applying pressure to her neck to help her regain consciousness. He stayed with the woman until the ambulance arrived.

Presivan said that as a first aid responder, he responds to calls for help on the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s myResponder app.

He said he helps about one or two people a month.

Presivan received the Commendation Award from Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow, who was guest of honour at the event.

Another award winner was Isaac Goh, 20 . While he was travelling home on the North East Line on Feb 20 after dinner , Goh saw a man vomiting two seats away .

Goh used tissue paper and wet wipes provided by other commuters and knelt on the train floor to clean up the vomit. He emptied the contents of his plastic bag to store the soiled tissues, which he carried with him until he alighted to throw them away.

Goh, a commando who marked his operationally ready date two weeks ago, said: “I felt like I had some sort of social responsibility to help him. I would have felt guilty if I had not helped him there.

“People shouldn’t need an incentive to do this kind of thing.”

He received the Richard Magnus Award for the Outstanding Caring Commuter , the highest tier of the awards.

Isaac Goh receiving the Richard Magnus Award for the Outstanding Caring Commuter from Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Helping commuters with dementia

At the event, two new initiatives to boost commuter inclusiveness were introduced.

SBS Transit, the Land Transport Authority, the Public Transport Council and social service agencies will set up a Caring Commuter Experience Centre at Tampines Downtown Line MRT station by the end of 2026.

At this centre, commuters can explore interactive exhibits to better understand the experience of people living with disabilities when using public transport.

SMRT, the Agency for Integrated Care and Dementia Singapore have rolled out booklets with guiding questions, which people with dementia can use to plan their public transport trips with their caregivers.

The booklets come with pocket-sized leaflets that people with dementia can carry with them and refer to when they feel lost. They can also write down their address and emergency contact so that transport staff can help them if needed.

The booklets can be downloaded from SMRT’s website and are available at SMRT stations and bus interchanges.

Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow dancing with a new Thoughtful Bunch character called Caring Calvin at the event marking Caring Commuter Week 2026. Caring Calvin advocates for showing care to public transport workers by flagging buses early or pressing the bell before alighting. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Singapore became a super-aged society in 2026, meaning more than 21% of its population is aged 65 and older. In 2026, 21.4% of Singaporeans were in this age group, up from 20.7% in 2025.

In 2023, there were about 74,000 people in Singapore living with dementia. This figure might more than double to an estimated 152,000 by 2030.

Caring SG Commuters Committee chairperson Janet Ang said Singapore had improved the accessibility of its public transport system, but an inclusive journey also required caring commuters.

She said: “An inclusive journey is also about knowing that someone will notice when we need help and feel comfortable asking for it.”