Foodpanda motorcyclist who beat red light taken to hospital after accident

SINGAPORE - A Foodpanda delivery rider was taken to hospital last Friday (Aug 30) after he ran a red light on his motorcycle and was knocked down by a car.

The accident, captured in a video that has since made the rounds on Facebook, happened at the junction of Bencoolen Street and Bras Basah Road at 12.30pm, the police said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old rider, who had a Foodpanda delivery bag on his motorbike, was conscious when he was taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

In the video, the rider can be seen not stopping despite the traffic light being red. A black car crashes into him from his right as he is about halfway across the junction.

The Straits Times has contacted Foodpanda for further information.