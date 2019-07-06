Foodpanda rider probed over purported cheating

A Foodpanda delivery rider is being investigated by the police and his company for allegedly duping a customer into paying cash for her order, though she had already paid earlier with Nets.

Human resource executive Jasmine Tan, 30, shared her experience in a Facebook post on Thursday, saying that she had ordered food to be delivered to her home in Punggol at 7.30pm on Wednesday.

She told The Straits Times during a telephone interview yesterday that she noticed her order from fast-food chain Popeyes was marked as delivered on the Foodpanda app at 7.45pm.

The rider, however, arrived with the food only about half an hour after that, limping and with a bandage on his knee.

The rider, who looked like he was in his 20s or 30s, claimed he was involved in a hit-and-run accident with a car near Oasis Primary School, and Ms Tan's order was damaged in the process.

He said he had gone back to Popeyes to reorder the food, which cost $34.09, and asked Ms Tan for cash, promising that Foodpanda would refund the amount to her in six days.

Ms Tan told The Straits Times: "He was stammering a lot when I saw him but I thought it was because he had an accident. I didn't think much of it because my children were very hungry after waiting for more than an hour."

She paid the man, but while checking up on the late delivery on Wednesday, she found out from a Foodpanda service representative that the rider claimed he did not take any money from her.

She decided to make a police report that night.

In response to queries, the police confirmed that they were investigating the case.

A spokesman for Foodpanda said yesterday: "This is an allegation we take very seriously and (we) are investigating the matter as an immediate priority."

Ms Tan said that after she posted about the incident online, several other people contacted her and said they had also been caught in a similar situation.

"The rider would always tell customers the same reason - that he had been injured in an accident," she said.

Ms Tan added that a staff member of Foodpanda reassured her in a call yesterday that the company was looking into the matter, and would process a refund within 48 hours.