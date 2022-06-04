Food security

Strategies to secure Singapore's food supply

Diverse sources, stockpiling, growing locally and innovation are all part of Singapore's toolkit

Political Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

At your favourite nasi padang stall, you can choose from beef rendang or fried chicken, vegetables in coconut gravy or sambal eggplant.

Other options could include grilled squid, assam fish or prawn, and egg, tempeh and tofu dishes.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 04, 2022, with the headline Strategies to secure Singapore's food supply. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top