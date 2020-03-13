Food safety agency recalls German bread product due to black foreign matter

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled a bread product by a German manufacturer after black foreign matter was found in it.

The affected product - Schnitzer Organic Canihua - is made from traditional Peruvian grain Canihua, which can be found in bread, as well as in noodles, energy bars and chips.

The SFA said in a statement on Thursday (March 12) that Schnitzer Organic Canihua is imported into Singapore by Taste Original.

The agency said that consumers who have bought from the batch of affected Canihua, which has the best before date of July 11, should not eat it.

They can call Taste Original on 9622-7411 for refunds or an exchange of products.

The SFA recall comes after the European Commission issued a notification on Schnitzer's voluntary withdrawal of the product from the market.