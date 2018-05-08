Food poisoning from contaminated fried rice: What you need to know about food safety guidelines

SINGAPORE - Fourteen students fell sick with food poisoning after eating contaminated fried rice last September.

An investigation found that the rice had been cooked and kept warm in a rice cooker for three hours before being fried with egg and crabmeat.

The fried rice was then kept for two hours at room temperature in an insulated container before being served in the school canteen.

This had provided a conducive environment for the Bacillus cereus bacteria, said the Ministry of Health in a recent report.

To minimise the risk of food poisoning when ordering cooked food, here are some food safety guidelines to watch out for.

1. Choose NEA-licensed caterers

Order food from licensed food caterers, preferably those with a good hygiene grading.

The list of caterers can be found on the National Environment Agency's (NEA) website.

Related Story Contaminated fried rice led to students falling ill

2. Keep hot food at a minimum temperature of 60 deg C and cold food below 5 deg C

Food-borne pathogenic bacteria multiply quickly between 5 deg C and 60 deg C.

Hence, food should not be kept at room temperature for more than four hours from the time it is cooked to the time it is consumed.

This includes the time that is taken to pack and transport the food.

Food kept at ambient temperatures for more than four hours could result in the bacteria multiplying to reach sufficient levels that could cause food poisoning when consumed.

3. Check if the food comes with a timestamp label

Caterers are required to provide a timestamp label on packed cooked meals. The label should contain the date and time the food is cooked and when it should be consumed by.

It is an offence to remove or alter with the timestamp label.

4. Packed meals should come in hot or insulated boxes

Packed cooked food should be delivered in hot or insulated boxes and bags.

In addition, food should be collected and consumed at about the same time, as heat is lost rapidly once the insulated boxes or bags are opened.

If necessary, make arrangements for food to be delivered at staggered timings.

5. Discard all uneaten food

Uneaten food should be discarded and not packed for consumption at a later timing.

To prevent food waste, consumers should also refrain from over-ordering. Another option is to downsize the portion of each dish if there are a variety of dishes served.

Sources: National Environment Agency, The Straits Times