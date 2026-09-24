Food Opera reopens at ION Orchard with new-to-food hall heritage brands

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Brands new to the food hall include Ming Chung White Lor Mee and Wah Eng Beef Noodles.

SINGAPORE – Food atrium Food Opera will reopen its doors on Sept 28 with new-to-hall, award-winning and heritage hawker brands, following a three-month makeover.

The upgraded space is a reimagining of Old Orchard Road’s shopping streets in the 1970s, with food stalls set up like storefronts of that era.

There will be a total of 24 stalls , with 18 new tenants in the food hall, Food Opera said in a statement on Sept 24.

Expect brands including 93-year-old Ming Chung White Lor Mee, known for its signature Henghua braised noodles in a rich grav y; 63-year-old Hillman Restaurant, loved for its traditional claypot cooking and paper-wrapped chicken ; and 78-year-old Wah Eng Beef Noodles, which serves Hainanese dry beef noodles with a thick gravy.

Patrons can also enjoy 57-year-old Hakka Bond Express, popular for traditional Hakka yong tau foo ; 38-year-old First Street Fried Prawn Noodles , known for noodles cooked in a robust prawn broth; and Berempah Bros , known for aromatic berempah dishes.

This marks the first time that these tenants are debuting in a food hall setting, the statement added.

The reopening also introduces Orchid Gallery, which is Food Opera’s first retail-and-lifestyle concept within the food hall.

Five home-grown names will be part of Orchid Gallery, including Thye Moh Chan and Irvins.

A new fusion bakery, Treasure Bakery, will debut at the food hall. Its offerings include British pastries, such as shepherd’s pies made with beef and Earl Grey cranberry rolls, with a local twist.

Diners will also be treated to live culinary showcases, such as traditional fishball-making at LiXin Teochew Fishball Noodles.

Fans of Toast Box can also look forward to a live coffee-roasting experience and savouring the Nanyang Supremo , a new exclusive coffee blend available at Food Opera.

Returning tenants include Padang Padang, Shou Yi Fried Fritters and Chow Zan Dessert .