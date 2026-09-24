Food Opera reopens at ION Orchard with new-to-food hall heritage brands
- Food Opera at ION Orchard reopens on Sept 28 with a 1970s Old Orchard Road theme and 24 stalls, including 18 new tenants.
- Six heritage hawker brands, aged 38 to 93 years, debut in a food hall for the first time, offering traditional dishes.
- New features include Orchid Gallery retail space, Treasure Bakery with fusion pastries, live cooking showcases, and exclusive coffee experiences.
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SINGAPORE – Food atrium Food Opera will reopen its doors on Sept 28 with new-to-hall, award-winning and heritage hawker brands, following a three-month makeover.
The upgraded space is a reimagining of Old Orchard Road’s shopping streets in the 1970s, with food stalls set up like storefronts of that era.
There will be a total of 24 stalls, with 18 new tenants in the food hall, Food Opera said in a statement on Sept 24.
Expect brands including 93-year-old Ming Chung White Lor Mee, known for its signature Henghua braised noodles in a rich gravy; 63-year-old Hillman Restaurant, loved for its traditional claypot cooking and paper-wrapped chicken; and 78-year-old Wah Eng Beef Noodles, which serves Hainanese dry beef noodles with a thick gravy.
Patrons can also enjoy 57-year-old Hakka Bond Express, popular for traditional Hakka yong tau foo; 38-year-old First Street Fried Prawn Noodles, known for noodles cooked in a robust prawn broth; and Berempah Bros, known for aromatic berempah dishes.
This marks the first time that these tenants are debuting in a food hall setting, the statement added.
The reopening also introduces Orchid Gallery, which is Food Opera’s first retail-and-lifestyle concept within the food hall.
Five home-grown names will be part of Orchid Gallery, including Thye Moh Chan and Irvins.
A new fusion bakery, Treasure Bakery, will debut at the food hall. Its offerings include British pastries, such as shepherd’s pies made with beef and Earl Grey cranberry rolls, with a local twist.
Diners will also be treated to live culinary showcases, such as traditional fishball-making at LiXin Teochew Fishball Noodles.
Fans of Toast Box can also look forward to a live coffee-roasting experience and savouring the Nanyang Supremo, a new exclusive coffee blend available at Food Opera.
Returning tenants include Padang Padang, Shou Yi Fried Fritters and Chow Zan Dessert.