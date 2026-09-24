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Food Opera reopens at ION Orchard with new-to-food hall heritage brands

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Brands new to the food hall include Ming Chung White Lor Mee and Wah Eng Beef Noodles.

Brands new to the food hall include Ming Chung White Lor Mee and Wah Eng Beef Noodles.

PHOTOS: FOOD OPERA

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Clay Lim

  • Food Opera at ION Orchard reopens on Sept 28 with a 1970s Old Orchard Road theme and 24 stalls, including 18 new tenants.
  • Six heritage hawker brands, aged 38 to 93 years, debut in a food hall for the first time, offering traditional dishes.
  • New features include Orchid Gallery retail space, Treasure Bakery with fusion pastries, live cooking showcases, and exclusive coffee experiences.

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SINGAPORE – Food atrium Food Opera will reopen its doors on Sept 28 with new-to-hall, award-winning and heritage hawker brands, following a three-month makeover.

The upgraded space is a reimagining of Old Orchard Road’s shopping streets in the 1970s, with food stalls set up like storefronts of that era.

There will be a total of 24 stalls, with 18 new tenants in the food hall, Food Opera said in a statement on Sept 24.

Expect brands including 93-year-old Ming Chung White Lor Mee, known for its signature Henghua braised noodles in a rich gravy; 63-year-old Hillman Restaurant, loved for its traditional claypot cooking and paper-wrapped chicken; and 78-year-old Wah Eng Beef Noodles, which serves Hainanese dry beef noodles with a thick gravy.

Patrons can also enjoy 57-year-old Hakka Bond Express, popular for traditional Hakka yong tau foo; 38-year-old First Street Fried Prawn Noodles, known for noodles cooked in a robust prawn broth; and Berempah Bros, known for aromatic berempah dishes.

This marks the first time that these tenants are debuting in a food hall setting, the statement added.

The reopening also introduces Orchid Gallery, which is Food Opera’s first retail-and-lifestyle concept within the food hall.

Five home-grown names will be part of Orchid Gallery, including Thye Moh Chan and Irvins.

A new fusion bakery, Treasure Bakery, will debut at the food hall. Its offerings include British pastries, such as shepherd’s pies made with beef and Earl Grey cranberry rolls, with a local twist.

Diners will also be treated to live culinary showcases, such as traditional fishball-making at LiXin Teochew Fishball Noodles.

Fans of Toast Box can also look forward to a live coffee-roasting experience and savouring the Nanyang Supremo, a new exclusive coffee blend available at Food Opera.

Returning tenants include Padang Padang, Shou Yi Fried Fritters and Chow Zan Dessert.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.