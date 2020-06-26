Food importer fined $2,000 over unlicensed cold store

An importer and supplier of fine foods was fined $2,000 on Wednesday for illegally operating a cold store.

Last December, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers found that Elite Fine Food had been storing meat and seafood products in an unlicensed cold store in its warehouse, in a chiller and freezer.

They seized more than 1,000kg of frozen and chilled meat, including processed pork, duck and beef, as well as seafood products.

"Illegal storage of meat or fish at unlicensed facilities poses food safety risks," said SFA in a statement.

"In Singapore, all meat and fish storage facilities must be licensed, and are required to meet SFA's requirements and food safety standards.

"These licensed premises are also routinely inspected by SFA."

Offenders who illegally store meat and/or fish products may face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or a jail term of up to one year.

Cherlynn Ng