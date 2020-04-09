Food delivery support expanded to eateries not on Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood

SINGAPORE - More help has arrived for eateries offering deliveries during the month-long dine-in ban.

Food and beverage businesses not on board the three major food delivery platforms - Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood - can now save 20 per cent on their delivery costs if they fulfil orders through third-party logistics firms such as Lalamove and Zeek.

Enterprise Singapore (ESG) announced the move on Thursday (April 9) as part of its expanded Food Delivery Booster Package.

The package, first unveiled last Saturday, provides funding for 5 percentage points of the commissions charged by Deliveroo, GrabFood and Foodpanda for orders delivered between Tuesday and May 4.

Support will now be extended to those not partnered with food delivery services, while operators seeking to transform their business for the longer term will also be eligible to have their costs co-funded by ESG.

Those with food shop or food stall licences selling food prepared on the premises for immediate consumption can pay discounted delivery fees to eligible third-party logistics companies.

Logistics players keen to be part of this effort can apply at food_division@enterprisesg.gov.sg from now until next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, F&B businesses seeking to create delivery-only brands or an online-to-offline strategy can apply for the Enterprise Development Grant to have up to 90 per cent of eligible costs offset, including for manpower and digital marketing.

ESG said it has also worked with Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood to come up with a capability development pack for their restaurant partners, worth more than $1,500.

The services include help with pricing structures and promotions, marketing support as well as insight sharing on financial and operational performance.

Operators can benefit from the year-long programme by paying a one-time $100 fee directly to the platforms they are signed up with, from next Monday to Dec 31.

ESG deputy chief executive Ted Tan said there has been strong demand for food delivery over the past year, and urged F&B operators to take advantage of the package.

"Despite the challenges brought about by Covid-19, businesses can take the opportunity to start building their online presence," he said.

The Straits Times reported on Sunday that more eateries have been signing up with food delivery services over the past two months amid a surge in demand for home deliveries and a looming ban on dining in.

From Tuesday to May 4, food operators may open only for takeaways and deliveries, as Singapore acts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Some however have said that the 20 to 40 per cent commissions charged by the major players are too high, and taken to offering their own islandwide deliveries during this period.

Several Facebook groups, including Singapore Restaurant Rescue and Hawkers United - Dabao 2020, have sprung up over the last few days, allowing restaurant operators and hawker stalls to advertise their menus and delivery options.

Foodpanda announced on Thursday that it would be waiving onboarding fees as well as commission fees for the first month for new sign-ups.