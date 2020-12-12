Focus on low-carbon alternatives to position industries for the future

As Singapore steps up its efforts to combat and survive climate change, research in the sustaina-bility space will now focus on reducing emissions from human activity.

"Decarbonisation is one of our new focus areas in RIE2025, and will be a key addition to our sustainability efforts," said Dr Yeoh Lean Weng, senior director for urban solutions and sustainability at the National Research Foundation (NRF).

Under the $25 billion Research, Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) 2025 plan announced yesterday, four key areas have been earmarked, one of which is urban solutions and sustainability.

The other three are human health and potential; manufac-turing, trade and connectivity; and smart nation and the digital economy.

Previously, Singapore's sustainability research efforts had focused on areas such as water security and energy efficiency.

But Dr Yeoh said that under the new research blueprint, studies would be conducted into low-carbon alternatives, such as hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

This will position industries in Singapore to be competitive in a low-carbon future, and also support the country's international commitment to achieve net zero emissions as soon as viable in the second half of the century, he said.

Other new focus areas in urban solutions and sustainability include climate science, developing healthy cities, and enhancing the efficiency and productivity of the built environment.

Worldwide, there is a growing view that the pandemic and climate change can be tackled simultaneously by rebuilding eco-nomies that are greener and more resilient, and creating new jobs and less destructive industries. Human activities such as the burning of fossil fuels are contributing to climate change by releasing heat-trapping emissions into the atmosphere.

Some countries have responded by rolling out green stimulus plans that include research into clean energy solutions. Germany, for instance, committed €130 billion (S$211 billion) to pandemic recovery, with about 30 per cent to be spent on activities that will cut emissions, Bloomberg reported.

But the NRF said in response to queries from The Straits Times that many countries' green recovery plans include funds for capital expenditure in the use of green technologies, such as building energy efficiency measures, public transport infrastructure or subsidies for the deployment of solar photovoltaic systems.

These go beyond research and development, and so should not be directly compared with the RIE budget, said the NRF spokesman.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said during yesterday's virtual press conference that it was crucial for Singapore to focus on the pressing issues of climate change, decarbonisation, healthy cities and the built environment now.

"Some may require long-term R&D investment and effort before we can reap tangible outcomes," she said.

But she noted that research cannot occur in a vacuum. "To tackle such complex, cross-cutting challenges, we must also look for solutions beyond the natural sciences and engineering," she added. "We will tap other disciplines, such as social and behavioural sciences, since influencing human behaviour is key to creating real change."

