Focus of Pink Dot rally this year on Section 377A

SINGAPORE - Hong Lim Park was awash in shades of pink on Saturday (June 29) as the local lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community gathered for the annual Pink Dot SG event to highlight discrimination against them and the focus this year was on the law which criminalises sex between men.

Organisers invited those who came to share photos of themselves at a photo booth. Photo-takers held up pieces of paper on which were derogatory names hurled against them.

In their speeches, Pink Dot's ambassadors called for more inclusivity and took aim at Section 377A of the Penal Code which criminalises sex between men.

Actress and theatre director Beatrice Chia-Richmond said much of the discrimination faced by LGBTQ people can be attributed to Section 377A. She also encouraged others to "call out" discrimination and bullying in schools and at the workplace.

Social media personality Preeti Nair, also known as Preetipls, shared a story about a gay friend of hers, who was subject to a string of slurs while in school.

"Some years have passed and the wounds have healed, but the pain is still somewhere in the back of my head, beckoning me to never take anything positive in my life for granted," Preeti Nair quoted her friend as saying.

The night ended with a big display formed by attendees holding up pink and white lights that formed into a call for the repeal of Section 377A.

Related Story Gay rights will remain one of Singapore's most intractable knots

Related Story Section 377A: There is a difference between a sin and a crime

Related Story Section 377A: An impotent anachronism

Related Story The debate over 377A: Why repeal v remain is a hot issue in Singapore

This was in response to a comment made by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a dialogue at the Smart Nation Summit on Thursday when he was asked by an audience member if Singapore's regulations would support a diverse workforce, including LGBTQ people.

Mr Lee responded by saying that Section 377A would remain "for some time", but that it has not prevented LGBTQ people from living here, or prevented Pink Dot from taking place.

Mr Clement Tan, a member of the Pink Dot organising team, said the initial plan for the light-up had been to spell out the word "together", but the team decided on Thursday to change it to read "repeal 377A" in response PM Lee's comment.

Mr Tan said: "LGBTQ people face discrimination every day. This year, we made a very concerted effort to highlight stories of discrimination."

Mr Garry Moss, 38, who works in marketing, said he had attended every Pink Dot since the first one in 2007. Mr Moss, who is gay, said that although Pink Dot has changed over the years to include celebrities and performances, attendees should remember the purpose for holding the event

"We are here to say that we are not going away and that we deserve a place in society," he said.

PM Lee's brother, Mr Lee Hsien Yang, was also in the crowd. He said he was attending Pink Dot for the first time and was with his wife, Mrs Lee Suet Fern, his son, Mr Li Huanwu, and Mr Li's partner Heng Yirui.



Mr Lee Hsien Yang and his wife, Mrs Lee Suet Fern, with their son, Mr Li Huanwu (second from left), and Mr Li's partner Heng Yirui at the Pink Dot SG event. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



The gay couple got married in a small ceremony in South Africa attended by their families in May. Mr Lee Hsien Yang said he decided to attend to show his support for Mr Li and his husband.

Meanwhile, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said in a Facebook post on Friday that although the church supports every person no matter their situation in life, this should not be read as an endorsement of the LGBTQ community.

"The Archdiocese does not endorse Pink Dot or similar 'gay pride' events," the post said.

This comes after an earlier post on Tuesday where it had called for more understanding for those in the LGBTQ community.

"The Catechism of the Catholic Church is clear that persons who experience same-sex attractions ‘must be accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided’," it had said.

In another post on Tuesday, it had said: "The Catechism of the Catholic Church is clear that persons who experience same-sex attractions 'must be accepted with respect, compassion and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided'."