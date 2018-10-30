FMSS owner called Sylvia Lim 'hopeless' in 2016 phone call

In 2016, FM Solutions & Services owner (FMSS) How Weng Fan made several scathing comments about Workers' Party MP Sylvia Lim in a phone call with a KPMG executive.

Her remarks about the former Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) chairman were revealed in court yesterday, when Senior Counsel Davinder Singh read out parts of that recorded phone conversation and asked Ms How about it.

She had described Ms Lim as a "hopeless chairman", and said AHTC would "die" under her watch. She had also asked former WP chief Low Thia Khiang to take over as town council chairman.

Ms How, who was deputy secretary of AHTC, also said it was Ms Lim who did not want to extend the town council management system provided by incumbent computer vendor AIM.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS