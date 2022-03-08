Flyover opening in one-north in 2023 to improve access to area

A new flyover that will allow more direct access between one-north and the Commonwealth and Holland Avenue areas is expected to open in the first quarter of next year, developer JTC Corporation said.

The road, connecting North Buona Vista Drive and Commonwealth Avenue, has been under construction for several years, after a $21 million tender for it and the surrounding infrastructure was awarded to Chye Joo Construction in December 2017.

When it is open next year, it should help ease congestion at the science and technology hub, benefiting the more than 50,000 people working in the area that is home to The Metropolis, Fusionopolis and Singapore Science Park.

Currently, there is no direct connection between North Buona Vista Drive, which runs by Biopolis and The Metropolis, and Commonwealth Avenue outside the area.

To exit one-north towards central Singapore, motorists have to meander through smaller roads to get to North Buona Vista Road, where they then have to wait at two traffic junctions before exiting into Commonwealth Avenue or farther to the Holland area.

The new flyover will allow more direct access while offering an alternative exit for motorists.

Ms Jenny Lim, 42, who works in Biopolis, said she hopes the additional road connection will make commuting to her workplace less of a hassle.

"It hasn't been as congested these two years because of Covid-19, but previously, it could get quite busy. There were long lines of cars and some drivers who were more impatient would honk," she said.

"Hopefully, the road will open before everyone starts going back to work. Already, there are noticeably more cars around."

JTC has tried to improve one-north's connectivity through various projects.

In 2019, it opened a flyover connecting Portsdown Avenue and the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) near Mediapolis to facilitate traffic flow in and out of one-north, providing an alternative route for motorists who would otherwise be stuck in traffic at the North Buona Vista entrance to the AYE.

A new road junction connecting to the flyover also provided quicker access for motorists leaving the Singapore Science Park, giving them direct access to the AYE (towards the city), instead of them having to plough through Portsdown Road.

JTC has said it wants to make the area more car-lite and has provided shuttle buses to key public transport nodes such as Buona Vista and one-north MRT stations.