Flower trial at Gardens by the Bay aims to diversify plant sources

Gardens by the Bay held a showcase of 150 new plant cultivars on Thursday in South-east Asia's first flower trial aimed at diversifying plant sources and showcasing cultivars that can grow well in the tropical climate.

The Gardens and some local nurseries were hit by disruptions to the supply chains of potted plants from abroad caused by Covid-19.

The experience highlighted the importance of diversifying plant sources, said Gardens by the Bay deputy chief executive officer Lee Kok Fatt at the event.

Flower trials let breeders showcase their new products for industry players to view and procure.

Holding such a trial in Singapore expands the supply options available to the horticulture industry here and the region, Mr Lee added.

Thursday's flower trial was attended by more than 120 growers, landscapers and distributors from Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia. It was organised by the Gardens and held in its nursery at a closed-door event.

Five breeder companies showcased their products: Syngenta from Switzerland, Pan-American Seed from the United States, Dummen Orange from the Netherlands, and Sakata and Takii from Japan.

They funded the trial and provided the flower seeds, which were grown in the nursery.

Port closures during the pandemic disrupted the supply of potted plants from abroad for Gardens by the Bay. Mr Lee said that the Gardens started to look into growing flower seeds bought from overseas seed or breeder companies. He noted that through the trial, growers here and in the region can develop business opportunities with seed companies and increase their range and variety of plants sold.

Madam Christine Neo, 58, a local grower from landscaping specialist Tai Kwang Garden, faced delays in imports of potted plants due to the pandemic. For example, plants such as hydrangeas from Europe, a popular flower during Chinese New Year, arrived a month later in March, after the festive season.

She said: "Ports were jammed and as a result, the plants were left inside containers for about 18 days, causing them to wilt or die."

Her nursery incurred a loss of about $10,000 this year due to such damage to plants she had ordered.

"That's why I think the event is a really good way to network with breeder companies and... I have more options of seeds and places to get my seeds in future," she said.

Mr Ng Keng Guan, 36, assistant sales manager at World Farm & Hua Hng Jurong nursery, decided to buy the sunflower and petunia seeds at the flower trial. He said that the trial is beneficial to nurseries like his as they would be exposed to new species of plants that would usually thrive only in temperate countries.

Mr Lee said some of the plants from the trial will be displayed in cooled conservatories and outdoor gardens at Gardens by the Bay for the public to view. Members of the Gardens will be able to view the flowers in the trial in the nursery today.