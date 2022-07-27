Floral displays blossoming in Orchard Road

Get set for lush greenery in the heart of Orchard Road as the Singapore Garden Festival makes a return after four years.

The eighth edition of the festival will be held at Ion Orchard and Ngee Ann City from this Saturday until Aug 7, and at the Singapore Botanic Gardens until Aug 9.

National Parks Board staff and other workers are seen here setting up a 6m-tall display that will include a waterfall at Ngee Ann City's Civic Plaza.

The display will take visitors on a floral journey through tropical landscapes, and feature diverse plants.