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Flights to Singapore among those cancelled as Typhoon Noul nears Hong Kong and China

SIA advised passengers to check for updates on the flight status page on its website, as other flight changes could be announced.

SINGAPORE – Several flights have been cancelled on July 25 and July 26 as a result of conditions from the impact of Typhoon Noul.

Singapore Airlines announced in an advisory, published on its website at 4.45pm on July 25 , that it had cancelled flights SQ856 (Singapore to Shenzhen) on July 25, SQ855 (Shenzhen to Singapore) on July 26 and SQ899 (Hong Kong to Singapore) on July 26 .

The airline advised passengers to check for updates on the flight status page on its website, as other flight changes may be announced.

Customers affected by the cancellations can seek a full refund for the unused portion of their tickets , SIA added.

Those who made bookings through travel agents or partner airlines are advised to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline directly for assistance.

Earlier on July 25, Hong Kong’s flag carrier Cathay Pacific said that flights scheduled to arrive and depart from Hong Kong International Airport between 1.15am and 6pm on July 26 have been cancelled .

It added that a small number of other flights will be delayed, and that all affected passengers will be rebooked on alternative flights and informed as soon as their new flights are available.

Typhoon Noul is forecast to make landfall in the coastal area stretching from Hong Kong to Guangdong province between the evening of July 25 and the morning of July 26, threatening torrential rain and gale-force winds, AFP reported, citing China’s National Meteorological Center.

More than 20,000 people had been evacuated in Guangdong, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said in a bulletin issued late on July 24.