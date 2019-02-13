Flights, hotel stays, cash prizes for winner and finalists of Singaporean of the Year

(From left) Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez, ST Singaporean of the Year 2018 winner Siti Noor Mastura, President Halimah Yacob and UBS Asia Pacific president Edmund Koh at the ceremony. Ms Noor Mastura's award citation recognised her for overco
(From left) Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez, ST Singaporean of the Year 2018 winner Siti Noor Mastura, President Halimah Yacob and UBS Asia Pacific president Edmund Koh at the ceremony. Ms Noor Mastura’s award citation recognised her for overcoming the odds, for her passion to help the needy and for her interfaith work. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
(From left) Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez, ST Singaporean of the Year 2018 winner Siti Noor Mastura, President Halimah Yacob and UBS Asia Pacific president Edmund Koh at the ceremony. Ms Noor Mastura's award citation recognised her for overco
President Halimah Yacob at the award ceremony with (from left) finalists Bjorn Low, Kenneth and Adeline Thong, Teo You Yenn, Robert Chew, Elizabeth Tan, Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez, Singapore Press Holdings deputy chief executive Anthony Tan, The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2018 winner Siti Noor Mastura, UBS head of Asean equities Yeoh Choo Guan, Singapore Airlines senior vice-president for sales and marketing Campbell Wilson, UBS co-head wealth management Asia-Pacific August Hatecke, UBS Asia Pacific president Edmund Koh, Tridente Automobili executive chairman Teo Hock Seng, SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang, finalist Annabelle Kwok, Osim International marketing executive Cheryl Ang, and finalists Harbhajan Singh, Douglas Yeo, Nizar Mohamed Shariff, Teo Yee Ming and Poh Kok Wee. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
(From left) Mr Kenneth Thong and his wife Adeline chatting with fellow finalist Nizar Mohamed Shariff and his relative Shaik Ahmad Ali Nizar after the award ceremony.
Madam Noriza A. Mansor, who was named The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2015, giving President Halimah a bouquet. Madam Noriza won over hearts when she helped an elderly man who soiled himself in public. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID
(From left) Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez, ST Singaporean of the Year 2018 winner Siti Noor Mastura, President Halimah Yacob and UBS Asia Pacific president Edmund Koh at the ceremony. Ms Noor Mastura's award citation recognised her for overco
(From left) Mr Kenneth Thong and his wife Adeline chatting with fellow finalist Nizar Mohamed Shariff and his relative Shaik Ahmad Ali Nizar after the award ceremony.ST PHOTO: STEPHANIE YEOW
Madam Noriza A. Mansor, who was named The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2015, giving President Halimah a bouquet. Madam Noriza won over hearts when she helped an elderly man who soiled himself in public.
Ava Killick, with her mother and award finalist Elizabeth Tan, having a chat at the ceremony with Mr Colin Schooling, who won the 2016 award with his wife May and son, Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
(From left) Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez, ST Singaporean of the Year 2018 winner Siti Noor Mastura, President Halimah Yacob and UBS Asia Pacific president Edmund Koh at the ceremony. Ms Noor Mastura's award citation recognised her for overco
Finalists and other guests at the ceremony. President Halimah said she was glad that this year’s event was held at the Istana, as the Istana celebrates 150 years this year. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Published
Feb 13, 2019, 5:00 am SGT

The recipient of The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2018 award, Ms Siti Noor Mastura, was presented with $20,000 in cash and a trophy, while the other 10 finalist teams each received $5,000, among other prizes.

The prize money is sponsored by UBS Singapore. Other sponsors include Singapore Airlines (SIA), Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Tridente Automobili and Osim.

SIA will sponsor a pair of business-class tickets for the winner, as well as a pair of economy-class tickets for each of the other 10 finalist teams.

The winner will also get a five-night stay in any of Millennium Hotels and Resorts' global properties, while the finalists will each enjoy a three-night stay.

Osim will sponsor a uDiva 2 Massage Sofa for the winner, while the other finalists will each receive a uJolly Full Back Massager.

Tridente Automobili, the official importer for Maserati in Singapore, provided a fleet of 11 cars to drive the finalist teams to the ceremony. Some of the cars were driven by the owners themselves.

Mr Kwek Leng Beng, chairman of Millennium and Copthorne Hotels (M&C), said: "M&C has been an active participant of worthy initiatives, like The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year Award which recognises Singaporeans at their best. The awards help to motivate all of us to be the best we can.

 
 
 
 

"We understand the importance of connecting, having empathy and the passion to serve and do good. I am proud our hotels can be a part of the Singaporean of the Year Award. It celebrates the best of the Singaporean character," he added.

Mr Edmund Koh, president of UBS Asia Pacific, said it is heartening to see how the award "has grown to be a very special award that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit, and it is our honour to acknowledge individuals who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in Singapore".

He added: "This year, our finalists continue to do us proud in their extraordinary acts of bravery and kindness. We congratulate all the finalists as they are each deserving in their own way. Our congratulations to Siti Noor Mastura, whose mission of promoting understanding and peace among different faiths is a true inspiration to all of us to further strengthen harmony and inclusion in Singapore."

At least one finalist has decided to donate his prize money. Hai Sing Catholic School teacher Teo Yee Ming, 44, who was joined by his wife, daughter and niece at the award ceremony, discussed the matter with his wife.

He intends to give the money and prizes to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which helps students from low-income families yearly. He said that it was the biggest donation he had ever given.

"The initiative serves schoolchildren and I am a teacher. For me, that is meaningful," he said.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 13, 2019, with the headline 'Flights, hotel stays, cash prizes for winner and finalists'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content