Flights and hotel stays among prizes for finalists

The winner of The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2019 award, Ms Angie Chew, 56, was presented with $20,000 in cash and a trophy at the Istana yesterday.

The other 10 finalists who were in the running each received $5,000.

The cash prizes were sponsored by UBS Singapore. Among the other prizes from the award sponsors were a pair of business class tickets for Ms Chew, and a pair of economy class tickets each for the other finalists, sponsored by Singapore Airlines.

Ms Chew also received a five-night stay in any of the global properties owned and managed by Millennium Hotels and Resorts. The other finalists will each enjoy a three-night stay.

Osim also presented a uDiva Star Massage Sofa to Ms Chew, and uJolly Back Massagers to the others.

Mr Edmund Koh, president of UBS Asia-Pacific, said: "UBS Singapore is honoured to partner The Straits Times once again to host the Singaporean of the Year 2019. This year marks the fifth anniversary of this special award, and I am heartened as we continue to recognise strong, courageous and caring Singaporeans, and be inspired by their stories of selflessness and courage in the face of adversity."

He added: "This year, we would like to congratulate Angie Chew for her positive and selfless perspective, motivating many others in their own journeys."

Mr Koh noted that all finalists had in common "wide and open hearts to care for all in the community, friends and strangers alike".

"This quality is all the more important in today's context as Singaporeans stand united and help one another in battling the recent coronavirus outbreak," he said, adding his thanks to all the unsung heroes, especially healthcare workers and those on the front line.

Hailing all finalists as deserving, each in his or her own way, Mr Koh said: "Our finalists continue to do us proud with their extraordinary strength of character, acts of bravery and kindness."