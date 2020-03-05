Flight delayed at Changi over virus concerns

A 2019 photo shows the Crowne Plaza hotel, Jewel, and the control tower at Changi airport.
1 hour ago

A Turkish Airlines flight that had been scheduled to depart from Changi Airport last night was delayed after a coronavirus case was detected among passengers who had arrived from Turkey earlier on the same plane.

The Health Ministry is tracing passengers who may have had contact with the case "while the case was infectious", it said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with the Turkish Embassy, with the Transport Ministry and other agencies assisting the airline and passengers.

