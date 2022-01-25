Flier offering vouchers for doing financial survey not endorsed by FairPrice

A flier being distributed that purports to give away free FairPrice vouchers is not from the supermarket chain, said FairPrice.

The Chinese New Year flier instructs people to scan a QR code to an online financial survey to receive $20 worth of FairPrice vouchers. It is not clear if actual FairPrice vouchers are being given out.

In a Facebook post yesterday, FairPrice said the fliers are of unknown origin.

It is not currently running any promotion that requires users to complete a survey to obtain gift vouchers, it added.

"We would like to clarify that this flier and its attached promotion is neither created nor endorsed by FairPrice," said the supermarket.

There have been several high-profile scams recently, and organisations are on high alert.

Nearly 470 OCBC Bank customers lost at least $8.5 million in total last month in SMS phishing scams. Some lost life savings built up over the years for their families.

FairPrice has also been targeted by scams.

In 2018, it had to clarify that a message telling people that it was giving out gift cards worth $400 for its 45th anniversary was a scam.

In 2016, a phishing scam claimed to offer people who filled in an online survey $500 in FairPrice vouchers.

• Those who are unsure about the veracity of FairPrice-related information can e-mail the supermarket chain at general.feedback@fairprice.com.sg or call it on 6380-5858.