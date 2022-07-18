ST HeadSTart: How S'pore's public service does flexi-work | Saving money in spite of inflation

Welcome to the latest edition of ST HeadSTart, bringing you the best of The Straits Times’ career and personal finance coverage every Monday morning. Sign up here to get weekly tips right into your inbox.
Good morning! This week, I'm excited to share some of my colleagues' stories on flexi-work arrangements in the public sector, money-saving tips to cope with inflation, as well as managing your work-life boundaries.
While private sector companies are often viewed to be the trailblazers when it comes to adopting new workplace processes, Singapore's public service is taking the lead in adopting new flexible work arrangements. For example, staff at the Auditor-General's Office can work from home up to twice a week.
Higher transport and food prices, along with other rising costs, are taking a toll on everyone's wallets. Journalist Jessie Lim shares some crowd-sourced tips to cut down on your expenses, including her method of choice - taking fewer private-hire rides.
Working from home means that the separation between work and personal life can be less clear-cut. In this week's edition of askST Jobs, manpower correspondent Calvin Yang looks into how to cope with this.
What would you like to read more about? Tell us at headstart@sph.com.sg.
Public service in Singapore embraces flexi-work
Hybrid work arrangements have become the norm for some civil servants in Singapore, as the public sector takes the lead in adopting flexible workplaces processes.
I feel mentally exhausted working from home. What can I do?
In this edition of askST Jobs, manpower correspondent Calvin Yang shares some advice on dealing with the blurred lines between workplace and home, such as by keeping a note of necessary tasks for the day.
Invest Talk: Stay invested in nervy stock market; focus on quality companies
Spooked by the volatile markets? In ST's latest podcast series, associate editors Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan highlight what investors should take note of before venturing further.
UBS, Citi among banks hit by Asia rich clients' pullback
Banks are becoming "more prudent" about hiring in Asia and are controlling costs very carefully as revenues for most are down in the first half.
Fuss-free ways to save money as inflation bites
Finding ways to stretch your dollar in a time of rising costs can be a time-consuming affair, but journalist Jessie Lim has some tips to get you started, such as joining Telegram groups to keep up with the latest discounts.
A husband's care for family can be worth more than wife's
Matrimonial laws do not necessarily always favour women, as a recent ruling showed. Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon highlights some important lessons for families and their financial planning in the case of a divorce and assets split.
New guide to help employers in career planning for mature workers
The initiative to support Singapore's ageing workforce provides a checklist for workers to state their priorities as they grow older.
How to invest during a bear market
While it is a rough time for the financial markets, dollar-cost averaging and investing smartly during this downturn could help you accumulate a remarkable nest egg for the future.