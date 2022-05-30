No texts after office hours, flexi-work arrangements and ‘shut down’ days: How to embrace work-life harmony in MNCs

At Sony Singapore, some teams have an unspoken culture to stop work when office hours end. It is the time after which no employee should send or reply to work-related communications, and everyone is encouraged to take a break or go for a workout.
Mr Nicholas Lim, assistant marketing manager at Sony, says that thanks to these work-life balance initiatives, a colleague was able to pursue his hobby of cooking for his family, while another embarked on a regular exercise routine.
Need to stay home to wait for a delivery or pick up a child from school? No problem. Sony employees can openly suggest flexible work arrangements to their management as and when required. The key is to increase work efficiency and organisational productivity. Requests to work from home on certain days are also often favourably considered.
In other multinational corporations (MNCs), shut-down days – where the entire operating unit takes the day off – are gaining traction, says Mr Kavickumar Muruganathan, who has had five years of experience working in transnational organisations.
“These initiatives are meant to provide employees with more personal or family time,” he says. “But more importantly, they reduce the ‘fear of missing out’ experienced by employees when they are not present at work.”
Changing employee expectations for the future of work
Over the last two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced companies around the world to implement flexible work arrangements, such as telecommuting or hybrid work, and staggered work hours. These fundamentally upended traditional nine-to-five, office-centric work norms and, with it, employees’ expectations of how work fits into life in a post-pandemic world.
For example, an Ipsos survey conducted in May/June 2021, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, found that 77 per cent of respondents feel that post-Covid-19, employers should continue to be flexible in terms of requiring employees to be at the office. On average, Singaporeans expect to work from home on three out of the five days of a work week.
As issues such as employee burnout and mental health concerns are brought to the fore, such flexible work arrangements have been central to the discourse on how employers can promote greater work-life harmony.
According to the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep), work-life harmony refers to a state where an individual is able to achieve both professional and personal goals. This is especially important as the distinction between employees’ work and personal lives becomes increasingly blurred.
In addition to flexible work arrangements, leave schemes and employee support initiatives such as counselling programmes, and health and wellness programmes, are also integral to achieving work-life harmony.
At Sony, Mr Lim, a certified peer-to-peer mental well-being supporter, has volunteered his services to the company’s workplace, safety, health and security committee. The training he underwent has taught him to spot signs of distress and offer psychological first aid. By advocating mental wellness within his team, Mr Lim aims to create a healthy workplace culture that permeates throughout the organisation.
Surrounded by colleagues of different nationalities, Mr Lim witnessed first-hand the mental toll that the travel restrictions took on his teammates. The pandemic, he says, opened his eyes to the urgency of advocating for work-life harmony.
Last year, he signed up as a Work-Life Ambassador under Tafep to share his experiences and inspire other business leaders to pave the way for greater work-life harmony in their own companies.
Fellow Work-Life Ambassador, Mr Kavickumar, echoes his sentiments, explaining: “Our ways of working have transformed as a result of the pandemic, and the line between work and life has blurred. I believe it’s crucial for employers to champion work-life harmony, and help their employees achieve it.”
Clear benefits for employers too
Last year, 73 per cent of companies that adopted flexible work arrangements said they were likely to continue offering them post-pandemic. It is a promising sign that an increasing number of employers are making employee well-being a priority.
Experts share that the long-term benefits far outweigh the initial investment in creating a culture of work-life harmony.
For one thing, promoting work-life harmony does not have to mean sacrificing company culture and identity – a misconception many continue to hold today – as employers who embrace work-life harmony often have a more engaged and productive workforce, says Ms Tang Mun Har, Work-Life Ambassador and director at Resource Consulting.
“There would also be greater cost savings as a result of lower absenteeism, reduced turnover and correspondingly, lower recruitment costs. Employers will also set themselves apart from their competitors, enhance their employee value proposition, and be able to better attract and retain their talent,” she adds.
MNCs, compared with smaller firms, typically also have more resources at their disposal to employ employee engagement evaluation tools, which Ms Tang says can help guide the evaluation of the company’s work-life strategies and improve their efficacy. For those with resource constraints, focus groups and simple polls are good alternatives as well.
For advocates looking to make a case for work-life harmony within their company, Mr Lim recommends to first start with cost-free initiatives, and then build a case for work-life strategies once there are tangible results.
Some of the seemingly modest work-life initiatives at Sony, like discouraging work-related texts after hours, have helped foster a culture of trust and camaraderie within the company, says Mr Lim.
He explains: “My teammates used the group chats to share personal anecdotes on their hobbies and families instead, which helped us connect more as friends than colleagues.
“When I went for reservist training this year, they were all happy to help cover my work. Personally, I also feel more willing to go the extra mile for my team.”
Ultimately, he says it’s important for companies to take a long-term approach to investing in work-life harmony.
“A company’s reputation and branding take time and effort to build. Be bold and willing to invest in human resources. After all, your people are your most important resource.”
Passionate about work-life harmony? Join the Work-Life Ambassador Scheme, an initiative by Tafep that unites business leaders, human resource practitioners and everyday working individuals to promote a healthier work-life culture in Singapore workplaces.