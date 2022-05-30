No texts after office hours, flexi-work arrangements and ‘shut down’ days: How to embrace work-life harmony in MNCs

Changing employee expectations for the future of work

Over the last two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has forced companies around the world to implement flexible work arrangements, such as telecommuting or hybrid work, and staggered work hours. These fundamentally upended traditional nine-to-five, office-centric work norms and, with it, employees’ expectations of how work fits into life in a post-pandemic world.

For example, an Ipsos survey conducted in May/June 2021, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, found that 77 per cent of respondents feel that post-Covid-19, employers should continue to be flexible in terms of requiring employees to be at the office. On average, Singaporeans expect to work from home on three out of the five days of a work week.

As issues such as employee burnout and mental health concerns are brought to the fore, such flexible work arrangements have been central to the discourse on how employers can promote greater work-life harmony.

According to the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep), work-life harmony refers to a state where an individual is able to achieve both professional and personal goals. This is especially important as the distinction between employees’ work and personal lives becomes increasingly blurred.



In addition to flexible work arrangements, leave schemes and employee support initiatives such as counselling programmes, and health and wellness programmes, are also integral to achieving work-life harmony.

At Sony, Mr Lim, a certified peer-to-peer mental well-being supporter, has volunteered his services to the company’s workplace, safety, health and security committee. The training he underwent has taught him to spot signs of distress and offer psychological first aid. By advocating mental wellness within his team, Mr Lim aims to create a healthy workplace culture that permeates throughout the organisation.

Surrounded by colleagues of different nationalities, Mr Lim witnessed first-hand the mental toll that the travel restrictions took on his teammates. The pandemic, he says, opened his eyes to the urgency of advocating for work-life harmony.

Last year, he signed up as a Work-Life Ambassador under Tafep to share his experiences and inspire other business leaders to pave the way for greater work-life harmony in their own companies.

Fellow Work-Life Ambassador, Mr Kavickumar, echoes his sentiments, explaining: “Our ways of working have transformed as a result of the pandemic, and the line between work and life has blurred. I believe it’s crucial for employers to champion work-life harmony, and help their employees achieve it.”