Flea markets at dormitories give migrant workers more bang and barang for their buck

SINGAPORE - Shopping is a luxury for migrant workers here.

It can take more than an hour to travel downtown from their dormitories in more remote parts of the island, and once there, things usually cost more than what they can afford.

That is why social enterprise Barang for your Buck (BFYB) brings shopping to their doorstep, organising flea markets at workers' dormitories where Singaporeans sell new and used clothes, shoes, bags and electronics at low prices.

The latest flea market took place on Sunday (Dec 29) at the D Wall dormitory in Changi East, located on a huge plot of land next to Changi Airport where the future Terminal 5 will be constructed.

About 1,200 workers shopped at 10 stalls during the flea market, which was held from 6pm to 11pm. The event included a year-end celebration with musical performances, a lucky draw and free food for the workers.

BFYB founder Christopher Boey, 29, came up with the idea during a social enterprise workshop in his final year at the National University of Singapore.

A firm believer in waste reduction, he frequents thrift stores, transacts on online marketplace Carousell, and when he was younger often sold items at flea markets, where most of his customers were migrant workers.

According to a 2016 study by non-profit group Transient Workers Count Too, the average starting salary of male migrant workers, most of whom work in the construction sector, is about $700.

"I realised there was a demand for affordable items that were in good condition," said Mr Boey, who works in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

He launched BFYB in 2017 and usually holds flea markets during festive seasons such as Deepavali, Christmas and Chinese New Year. He prefers to sell items rather than giving them out for free, as crowd control and giving away the items fairly are difficult in the latter case.

"Migrant workers are not beggars. They are consumers just like us, and recognise brands such as Under Armour and Zara. I want this shopping experience to give them a sense of dignity," added Mr Boey, whose family, friends and girlfriend all pitch in as volunteers during the events.

Mr Boey recommends that vendors keep prices low - about $1 for a T-shirt and $4 for a pair of jeans.

Vendors pay $20 for a booth, which goes towards operating costs such as equipment and dormitory space rental of up to $300 per day.

One such vendor on Sunday was Singapore University of Social Sciences undergraduate Jordan Teo, 23, who ran a stall at BFYB for the first time. He brought five large plastic bags full of used clothes, still in good condition, from him and his friends.

Mr Teo, who ran the stall with his girlfriend, said: "These are clothes that we would otherwise have discarded. It is a win-win situation as we get to clear them and do a good thing for migrant workers at the same time."

BYFB will be holding more flea markets in January. Members of the public can also donate saleable second-hand items. For more information, go to facebook.com/bfyb.sg