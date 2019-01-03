Flea market held by Suntory staff raises $5,230 for ChildAid concert

In three hours, staff of food and beverage company Suntory Beverage & Food Asia raised $5,230 for an annual charity concert. It came from the sales made at a flea market they held last month. The money will go to this year's ChildAid, an annual charity concert organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times.

The concert raises funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (SPMF), which gives needy students money for recess and transport fees, as well as The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which pays for arts training for disadvantaged children. At last year's concert, $2,057,237 was raised.

Suntory Beverage & Food Asia, which has supported the SPMF since it was set up in 2000, donated $100,000 last year.