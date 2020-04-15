Flat blaze sparks offers of help for single mum and 3 kids

A single mother and her three children will not be able to return home for a few months after a fire ripped through their flat, but the help from people hearing of their plight is easing their pain.

Madam Tanti Yani Zaini, 33, told The Straits Times yesterday: "I'm at a loss for words. So many people offered to help, from strangers to neighbours who I had never spoken to before. They treat us like family."

The fire broke out last Friday evening at the flat in Sengkang West, leaving Madam Tanti worried about where they would live.

But help from the authorities has allowed the family of four to move yesterday into a one-room rental flat in Jalan Kayu, where they will stay for the next few months.

Offers to help with furniture, clothes and even iPads for the children's home-based learning have also poured in, along with cash donations of about $20,000, after her brother's girlfriend posted about the incident on social media.

The money will be used for the family's daily needs and expenses like repair work, said Madam Tanti, who is looking for a job.

The current circuit breaker measures mean non-essential construction or repair work is not allowed, but Madam Tanti said the authorities and her insurers are trying to work out how she can get her 10th-floor flat cleaned and restored as soon as possible.

The blaze started in the master bedroom of the three-room flat while she was in the attached bathroom getting ready to bathe.

Her five-year-old son was in the master bedroom while her eight-year-old twin daughters were in the living room with her brother and his girlfriend, who had come by to drop off some groceries.

"I heard my brother shout 'Fire!' and I peeked out of the toilet, and that's when I saw this huge fire in the room," said Madam Tanti.

While her brother grabbed her son, and his girlfriend led the girls downstairs to safety, Madam Tanti put on some clothes, took her phone and ran out of the burning flat.

Even as a crowd gathered below the block and the fire was put out by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the actions of those around them touched her, said Madam Tanti, who is divorced.

"Someone bought us dinner and everyone was trying to make sure we were all right," she said.

The family had been staying with Madam Tanti's brother since the fire.

The Muslim month of Ramadan begins later this month, and while the family will not be spending it in the flat they have called home for the past five years, there is still a lot to be thankful for, said Madam Tanti. "As long as I have my family with me this Ramadan, no matter if it's in a big or small place, it will always be home."