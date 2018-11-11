Flash floods in several parts of western Singapore

Several parts of western Singapore experienced flash floods after intense rain yesterday evening, said national water agency PUB. In a Facebook post at about 8.30pm last night, it said: "Flash floods were reported along Choa Chu Kang Way to Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 (near Esso petrol station and Bukit Batok Driving Centre)." PUB officers were in the area to investigate the floods and render assistance. According to PUB, about 100mm of rain was recorded from 4.40pm to 6pm at Bukit Panjang. This is around 40 per cent of the average monthly rainfall in November. Singapore and the region have been experiencing inter-monsoon conditions since late last month. PUB added that the first two weeks of this month are expected to be wetter than the last fortnight of October. It urged the public to exercise caution and to avoid venturing out to or driving in flooded areas. During heavy rain, members of the public can listen to the radio or check PUB's Facebook page for updates on flooding in Singapore.