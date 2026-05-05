Flash flood in KPE slip road subsides; risk alerts for areas in Tanjong Pagar, eastern Singapore

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PUB had initially warned that heavy rain was expected over the southern, eastern and central areas of Singapore from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on May 5.

SINGAPORE – A flash flood that took place in a slip road of the KPE near Buangkok on the evening of May 5 subsided after about 30 minutes.

In a post on social media platform X at about 5.50pm, national water agency PUB said a flash flood had occurred along the KPE towards ECP, near the slip road to Buangkok East Drive.

In an update at around 6.20pm, PUB said the flash flood had subsided.

It had earlier warned motorists to avoid that area for an hour from around 5.35pm.

In an earlier post at about 5.20pm, PUB also urged the public to stay clear of the junction of Craig Road and Tanjong Pagar Road for an hour.

In another update at around 5.50pm, PUB said motorists should also avoid Tampines Road, outside Paya Lebar Air Base, for an hour.

At around 6.05pm, the agency also urged motorists to stay clear of Halus Link, near Lorong Halus, in the Pasir Ris area.

PUB had initially warned that heavy rain was expected over the southern, eastern and central areas of Singapore from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

In its fortnightly weather advisory on April 30, the Meteorological Service Singapore said thundery showers in the afternoon over parts of Singapore are to be expected for the first half of May.