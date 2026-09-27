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PUB urges public to avoid many areas across Singapore due to flash flood risks

The National Environment Agency said that short and thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon in the second fortnight of September.

SINGAPORE – The public is advised to avoid many areas in Singapore due to the risk of flash floods, said national water agency PUB.

In a post on social media platform X at 11.57am, PUB said a flash flood had occurred at the junction of Neo Pee Teck Lane and Pasir Panjang Road.

Thirteen minutes later, it updated that the flash flood has subsided.

Since 11am, PUB has alerted the public to avoid many areas across the island for the next hour due to the risk of flash floods.

From 11.05am: Junction of Craig Road and Tanjong Pagar Road

From 11.11am: East Coast Park Service Road

From 11.22am: Junction of Kampong Bahru Rd and Spooner Road

From 11.24am: Bencoolen Street

From 11.26am: Mackenzie Road (near Bukit Timah Road)

From 11.26am: Alexandra Road (Malan Road to Pasir Panjang Road)

From 11.29am: Junction of Balmoral Road and Stevens Road

From 11.34am: Junction of Neo Pee Teck Lane and Pasir Panjang Road

From 11.37am: Junction of Clementi Road and Pasir Panjang Road

From 11.43am: Ayer Rajah Expressway (Towards City) (near University Flyover)

From 11.43am: Junction of Clementi Road and West Coast Road

From 11.49am: Jalan Boon Lay (from International Road to Enterprise Road)

From 11.49am: Junction of Geylang Road and Lorong 1 Geylang

From 11.52am: Service Road off Upper Paya Lebar Road (near Lim Teck Boo Road)

From 11:52am: Junction of Sunset Drive and Sunset Terrace

From 11.52am: Queen Astrid Park

From 11.57am: Junction of Cambridge Road and Carlisle Road

From 11.57am: Service Road off Mountbatten Road (near Jalan Seaview)

From 11.58am: Kampong Java Road (Newton Circus to Central Expressway)

From 12pm: Lorong Gambir

From 12.05pm: Bukit Timah Road (near King Albert Park)

From 12.06pm: Jalan Pokok Serunai

From 12.10pm: Sims Avenue East

From 12.20pm: Traffic Junction of Pesawat Drive and Jurong Port Road

From 12.23pm: Junction of Clementi Road and Ulu Pandan Road

From 12.25pm: Punggol Way (slip road to Tampines Expressway)

In its forecast for the second fortnight of September, the National Environment Agency said that short and thundery showers are expected between the late morning and afternoon over parts of Singapore on most days.