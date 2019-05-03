Five teams shortlisted to design Founders' Memorial

A competition to design a memorial to honour the pioneer leaders of Singapore has attracted submissions from a total of 193 architects here and overseas.

Five of the teams have since been shortlisted for the next stage of the architectural design competition, the committee for the Founders' Memorial said in a statement yesterday.

The five are 8DGE Design in collaboration with Ong Ching Ying; Cox Architecture in collaboration with Architects 61; DP Architects; Johnson Pilton Walker; and Kengo Kuma & Associates in collaboration with K2LD Architects.

DP Architects' chief executive officer Angelene Chan, 54, said participating in the competition was a matter of national pride.

"This is a special project with deep social and historical significance. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to design and develop a project like this."

She added that the firm is excited about moving forward to the next stage of the competition.

"We are very excited to show the Singaporean public our imagination of an emblem that is true to the Singapore spirit, a tangible representation and reminder of the intangible legacy of our nation's founders that every Singaporean citizen can feel a personal connection to."

The competition was launched in January to seek the best design for the new landmark to be located on a 5ha site in Bay East Garden in the Marina Bay area.

The memorial, which will be housed in a garden, will cover the period in Singapore after World War II to its first few decades of independence, focusing on key milestones and stories in the country's growth.

The first stage of the competition lasted 12 weeks until April 5 and involved an anonymous judging process.

The identities of the five teams that will move on to the second stage of the competition were revealed to the seven-member jury panel only after they were shortlisted.

Mr Lee Tzu Yang, who is chairman of the Founders' Memorial committee and jury panel, said that the submissions during the open design competition were strong and creative. "Besides Singapore, we had many entries from overseas. For example, from the United States, Hong Kong and even Latvia," said Mr Lee, who is also chairman of the Esplanade.

"We are excited to have the shortlisted teams further develop their design concepts in the next stage of the competition, and to translate these concepts and the vision of the Founders' Memorial into more detailed designs."

There will be public engagement workshops on May 25 and 26, when Singaporeans who previously took part in similar sessions will be invited for an exclusive peek at the five shortlisted conceptual designs.

Participants will be able to offer their views as potential visitors of the memorial.

Other members of the public who are interested to join the engagement workshops may e-mail Founders_Memorial@nhb.gov.sg

As the venue has limited capacity, registration for the sessions is required and will be on a first come, first served basis.

The five teams will refine their design ideas and submit them at the end of the second stage of the competition on Sept 30.

The designs will be displayed for public viewing in November through a roving exhibition, where further feedback will be sought.

The jury panel will then evaluate all five designs and choose a winner in January or February next year.

Construction of the memorial is expected to start from 2021.

The committee had previously indicated that the Founders' Memorial could open by 2025, in time for Singapore's 60th year of independence.