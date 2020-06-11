Five students, one school employee cleared of Covid-19

Five students and one school employee who were confirmed to have Covid-19 on Sunday have all recovered, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

All six had displayed mild symptoms with low viral loads, said the ministry, and have recovered. Repeat swab tests using new samples showed they were all negative for the virus.

Five have been discharged from hospital, with the sixth remaining, "pending the resolution of administrative issues", said MOH.

All six patients had been picked up through proactive testing of school staff and students above 12 years old who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection.

They are from Anglican High School, CHIJ Katong Convent, CHIJ St Theresa's Convent, Geylang Methodist Secondary School, Hwa Chong Institution and Ascensia International School.

In its evening report on yesterday's 451 new cases, MOH said five of the seven cases detected in the community are asymptomatic and were picked up through the ministry's active screening measures.

Of the five, one is a work pass holder and three are work permit holders. Two of the four work in essential services, one is a housemate of a previously confirmed case and had already been quarantined, while the last works as a security guard at Hai Leck Engineering, which is an active cluster.

The other three community cases are Singaporeans, aged 38, 56 and 67.

The 56-year-old man is the fifth asymptomatic patient. He works as a security guard at a dormitory at 31 Sungei Kadut Avenue, and his infection was detected when he was swabbed as part of the screening of workers in dorms.

The 67-year-old man is a household contact of a previously confirmed case and had already been quarantined. He first had symptoms on May 25.

The third Singaporean, a 38-year-old nurse at National Heart Centre Singapore, is currently not linked to known cases. She has not been to work since the onset of symptoms last Friday.

Migrant workers living in dorms make up the remaining 444 cases, taking Singapore's total to 38,965.

Update on cases

New cases: 451 In community: 7 (3 Singaporeans; 1 work pass holder; 3 work permit holders) In dormitories: 444 Active cases: 12,408 In hospitals: 223 (3 in ICU) In community facilities: 12,185 Deaths: 25 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 9 Total discharged: 26,523 Discharged yesterday: 655 TOTAL CASES: 38,965

The ministry also announced three new dormitory clusters.

A dormitory at 9 Sungei Kadut Street 3 is now linked to seven cases; one at 113 Tuas View Walk 1 is now linked to 33; and the third at 19A Tech Park Crescent now has 24 cases.

The number of community cases has also increased since Singapore began its phased reopening last week. The daily average for new community cases rose from four two weeks ago to nine in the past week. Unlinked cases have also increased from an average of two per day to four over the same period.

With 655 new cases discharged yesterday, 26,523 patients have fully recovered from the disease, making up 68 per cent of Covid-19 patients here.

As of yesterday, 223 remain in hospital, including three in the intensive care unit, while a total of 12,185 are in community facilities.

Singapore has had 25 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while nine who tested positive died of other causes.