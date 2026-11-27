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Five Singaporeans arrested, over $580k worth of drugs seized in 2 CNB raids

Drugs including heroin and Ice were seized from an anti-drug operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau on Nov 25.

SINGAPORE – Five Singaporean men, including two suspected drug traffickers, were arrested on Nov 25 after two raids by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) uncovered more than $580,000 worth of drugs.

The two suspected traffickers, aged 44 and 66, face the mandatory death penalty if convicted of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin.

In a statement on Nov 27, CNB said about 5.265kg of heroin, 85g of Ecstasy, 80g of Ice and 150 Erimin-5 tablets, as well as $8,658.01 in cash, were seized across the raids.

The drugs seized could potentially feed the addiction of 2,550 abusers for a week, CNB said.

Morning raid near Chin Swee Road

CNB officers first arrested a 66-year-old man at a residential block near Chin Swee Road for suspected drug offences on the morning of Nov 25.

The officers escorted the man to a flat in the same block and forced entry after the occupants refused to open the door.

Inside, the officers arrested three other Singaporean men, aged 66, 69 and 74, and recovered about 1.025kg of heroin, 80g of Ice and $1,484.41 in cash from the unit.

“The 66-year-old man arrested in the unit is suspected of drug trafficking, while the other three men are suspected drug abusers,” said CNB.

Evening bust in Bedok

Later that evening, CNB officers arrested a 44-year-old man at a public carpark near Bedok Reservoir Road for suspected drug trafficking offences.

A search of his car turned up about 4.24kg of heroin, 85g of Ecstasy, 150 Erimin-5 tablets and $7,173.60 in cash.

Investigations into the drug activities of all five suspects are ongoing.