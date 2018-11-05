Five reasons why children love My Tree House in the Central Public Library

My Tree House, created in partnership with City Developments Limited (CDL) is located at the Central Public Library, and turns five this year. Here are five reasons why the library is so popular among children:

i. It is the world’s first green library for children. Eco-friendly furniture like LED lighting, refurbished bookshelves, recycled timber and sustainable carpets were

used to construct My Tree House.

i. 30% of the Children’s books in My Tree House are focused on green topics and the natural world (animals, nature, weather, eco-practices and more).

ii. My Tree House is also home to a 'weather station'. The weather cloud pulls from a live feed of Singapore’s environmental conditions, and the colour of the cloud will change according to the weather.

iii. Part of it is designed by youths. In 2016, students from Singapore University of Technology and Design were engaged to come up with creative ideas to give the space an uplift and design new eco-activities for children.

iv. The centerpiece of the library is a tree house which is made up of 5,000 recycled plastic bottles collected from the public.