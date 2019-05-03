Five out of 193 teams to vie for Memorial project

After 193 architects, from here and overseas, submitted their designs for a memorial to honour Singapore's pioneer leaders, the competition has been whittled down to five.

Those in the shortlist to design the Founders' Memorial are 8DGE Design in collaboration with Ong Ching Ying; Cox Architecture in collaboration with Architects 61; DP Architects; Johnson Pilton Walker; and Kengo Kuma & Associates in collaboration with K2LD Architects.

The public can view the designs for the memorial in the Marina Bay area before a winner is picked.