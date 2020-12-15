Five new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Five new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,325.

All five were imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health said last night.

The new cases comprised four work permit holders employed in Singapore and one short-term visit pass holder.

Three of the work permit holders are Indonesian women, aged between 27 and 35, who travelled from Indonesia.

The remaining work permit holder is a 32-year-old woman who arrived from the Philippines.

The short-term visit pass holder is a 24-year-old man who returned from India. He is enrolled in a private educational institution in Singapore.

All five cases were asymptomatic and were detected through proactive screening and surveillance, the ministry said.

They were tested while serving their stay-home notice at dedicated facilities.

There were no new community cases and none from the migrant workers' dormitories, the ministry added. It also said the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with no new cases in the past week.

With two cases discharged yesterday, 58,195 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 22 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 64 patients are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.