Five Istana open house days slated for 2020

SINGAPORE - The Istana grounds will be open to the public during the presidential residence's open houses, slated for five dates in 2020.

Visiting hours during the open house days will be from 8.30am to 6pm.

Visitors to an Istana open house can look forward to festive performances by local performance groups and school bands.

More details will be announced nearer to the date of each open house, the President's Office said.

Nature lovers can sign up for the Nature Guided Walk conducted by the National Parks Board which will cover the Istana's flora, fauna and biodiversity.

Visitors can also participate in a guided tour of the Istana main building to view selected function rooms and collections of state gifts presented to Singapore's presidents and prime ministers over the years.

Visitors to an open house can also visit the Istana Heritage Gallery at Istana Park to learn about Singapore's history and heritage.

The Istana Heritage Gallery will be open from 10am to 6pm.

A series of memorabilia, designed by the beneficiaries of various social service agencies, will be available to visitors who make a donation to the President's Challenge at an Istana open house.

All proceeds will be donated to the charities that are supported by the President's Challenge.

Virtual 360-degree tours of the building and grounds of Istana are available on the Istana website.

Entry to the Istana grounds is free for Singaporeans and Singapore permanent residents. All other visitors are required to pay an entrance fee of $2 per person.

Entry to the Istana grounds is through the main gate at Orchard Road. The nearest MRT station is Dhoby Ghaut.

Visitors may be required to pay additional fees for the guided tours.

The open house dates are: