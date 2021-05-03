Five discharged patients part of TTSH cluster

Five patients, now part of the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) Covid-19 cluster, had already been discharged and sent home, but were later found to have the virus.

They had been placed on quarantine and tested as part of aggressive efforts to ring-fence the hospital outbreak.

To this end, TTSH has completed the swabbing of all inpatients in its main wards on Friday and the results are all negative, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said last night.

The hospital will be testing all 12,000 staff on campus. To date, it has swabbed 7,000 staff, and priority will be given to swab staff working in clinical areas over the next few days.

Of the 14 community cases reported yesterday, 11 of the patients have been linked to TTSH, now the largest active cluster here with 27 cases to date.

One case is linked to the cluster at the community care facility in Tuas, and another to the cluster at Changi Airport. The last case is unlinked.

Of the 11 cases announced yesterday, seven are current and former patients, one is a physiotherapist, and three are people who visited Ward 9D, where many of the infections had happened, between April 18 and April 28.

The five former patients, aged between 60 and 89, had been warded in Ward 9D, and discharged between April 22 and April 27.

They had been sent home but were placed on quarantine and tested positive for Covid-19 infection during quarantine, said MOH in its statement.

Meanwhile, the new case in the Changi Airport cluster is a 32-year-old Singaporean who is an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority officer deployed at the Home Team Academy.

He is a close contact of the first case detected in the cluster, and had completed his vaccination in February.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased to 51 cases in the past week, from 10 cases the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to 11, from three cases over the same period.

"We will continue to closely monitor these numbers, as well as the cases detected through our surveillance programme," said MOH.

