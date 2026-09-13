Fitness chains tout incentives to lure members affected by True Fitness, True Yoga closures

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True Fitness and True Yoga, as well as affiliated fitness brands TFX and Yoga Edition, ceased operations in Singapore after its Hong Kong parent company Kontafarma declared on Sept 10 that it is winding up the businesses.

SINGAPORE – With hundreds of gym-goers left in the lurch following the abrupt closure of True Fitness and True Yoga, rival operators across Singapore are wrestling to capture a slice of the pie.

Over the weekend, competing fitness brands have announced incentives for customers of True Group – which operates True Fitness, True Yoga, TFX, as well as Yoga Edition – to make the switch, with perks ranging from sign-up fee waivers to free classes.

Several branches of Anytime Fitness took to Instagram on Sept 12 to advertise a gym membership sign-up promotion priced from $99 per month , with True Fitness, True Yoga and TFX members entitled to a fee waiver for the first month .

“When one door closes, 163+ purple doors open,” it quipped in its post, in a reference to its number of gyms islandwide.

Similarly, Snap Fitness branches in Potong Pasir, Buangkok and West Mall have called for gym-goers to make “the true switch”.

In Instagram posts on Sept 12, the outlets offered to waive the sign-up and first 30 days of gym membership fees for affected True Fitness members.

Meanwhile, at Revl Training’s Potong Pasir outlet , free classes are being offered to those affected.

“We’re genuinely sad to hear about the closure of True Fitness. A gym is never just a place to work out. For so many people, it becomes part of our routine, our confidence, our friendships, and our community.” it said in a Sept 12 Instagram post.

Likewise, Muay Champ Fitness – which conducts classes on Muay Thai, pilates, and boxing, among others – is offering two weeks of free coached training to True Fitness customers.

The fitness centre is also allowing a one-to-one membership credit match for True Fitness members to convert their remaining credits to Muay Champ Fitness credits.

“Your gym may be closing, but your fitness journey doesn’t have to,” Muay Champ Fitness said in a Sept 12 Instagram post.

The Loyang and One North studios of fitness franchise Body Fit Training (BFT) are also among those looking to lure new customers.

In Instagram posts on Sept 12 , the outlets said that it will offer two weeks of free coached training and a membership credit match to True Fitness customers.

Closure of True Fitness, True Yoga

True Fitness and True Yoga, as well as affiliated fitness brands TFX and Yoga Edition, ceased operations in Singapore after its Hong Kong parent company Kontafarma declared on Sept 10 that it is winding up the businesses owing to market competition and cost pressures.

Combined, the brands operate seven outlets in Singapore.

Customers told The Straits Times that they were not informed of the closure, and are now left in the dark on whether they will be refunded for their unused membership.

As at Sept 11 , customers have reported losses of more than $609,000 , according to Consumers Association of Singapore president Melvin Yong.

In a statement on Sept 12 , the Singapore Fitness Alliance said it collaborating with the National Instructors & Coaches Association and e2i – NTUC’s employment and employability institute – to help more than 200 affected employees and freelancers of True Group find new employment.

ST has contacted True Fitness, True Yoga, NTUC and the Ministry of Manpower for more information on the closures.