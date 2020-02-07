First coronavirus virus case here with no travel to China or apparent link to past cases

Singapore has seen its first case of the coronavirus with no recent travel history to China or known links to previous cases here.

The 41-year-old Singaporean man was one of two cases announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) last night, bringing the total number of cases here to 30.

Contact tracing is still in progress with a focus on identifying links to past cases or travellers from China, and MOH said people had to be prepared for the possibility of new infection clusters involving locals, as has happened in several places outside China.

"We stand ready to ramp up our measures even more once we have some findings from the ongoing investigations," it added.

The second case is a 27-year-old Singaporean man who was at the Grand Hyatt hotel last month for a conference that included participants from China's Hubei province, where the virus originated. Two South Koreans and a Malaysian at the meeting were also infected, sparking an investigation by the World Health Organisation, which fears a much larger outbreak.

Both new cases are in stable condition, but one of the earlier cases is now in critical condition in the intensive care unit, and another needs additional oxygen support.

Singapore has also announced plans to further tighten measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Yesterday afternoon, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on the coronavirus, and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo announced that a 14-day leave of absence (LOA) will be mandatory for all workers who are due to return from China, with their employers required to get in touch with the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) before they return.

The move will allow the authorities to help stagger their return if needed, and to arrange for accommodation if they face issues. They also made clear that there will be penalties for violating the LOA. Both ministers were on a visit to Tuas View Dormitory, which has prepared an isolation room and facilities for those on LOA.

"The situation is evolving so rapidly and... we have seen the risk levels increasing generally across the board," said Mr Wong, who added that there will also be tighter monitoring and enforcement of the LOA.

Employers will also get $100 a day for each worker on LOA - similar to the quantum for those on quarantine - and the foreign worker levy for those on LOA will be waived for the 14-day period.

CONSTANTLY CHANGING SITUATION

Details of how the new LOA requirements will be enforced are still being worked out.

On Sunday, Mrs Teo said that 30,000 work pass holders who are Chinese nationals left Singapore over the Chinese New Year break and have not returned.

Yesterday, she said the majority were still out of Singapore due to flight and travel restrictions. "That is why it is very important for us to get in touch with the employers. Depending on their own business needs, they may not all want to bring back their workers."

Mr Wong stressed that all the measures the Government has put in place, whether at the border or in the country, are aimed at containing and isolating the virus. "That remains the strategy. But as we have always said, we are mindful that the situation can escalate, can worsen," he said.

Singapore is currently at Yellow for its Dorscon (Disease Outbreak Response System Condition) status, which means that the spread in Singapore is mild and contained, entailing minimum disruption.

But if the situation worsens, the status could change to Orange, meaning Singaporeans have to comply with control measures. It is also one step below Red, which signifies an out-of-control pandemic.

Mr Wong said Singapore has to be prepared for a situation where a strategy of containment may no longer be effective against the virus. "It may be transmitted within the community, and if that happens, we will certainly have to take additional measures."